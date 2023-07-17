0
Monday 17 July 2023 - 02:10

Official Describes French High Court’s Rejection of US Verdict as Victory for Iran

Story Code : 1070073
In late June, the French Court of Cassation upheld a March 2021 verdict by a court of appeal which refused the US request for confiscating Iranian assets as per a US federal court verdict in 1998.
 
“This measure marks a very important legal achievement for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the [President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi] administration, because it cemented the failure of the US pressures to have their rulings recognized and implemented in Europe,” Dehqan said on Saturday.
 
Dehqan argued that the verdict will have an important reverberation on European countries’ judicial procedure and in their courage to dismiss US bids to impose its baseless and unfounded rulings on them.
 
Back in 1998, a US court ordered Iran to pay $247 million to the family of Alisa Flatow, a 20-year-old US citizen killed in a bomb explosion in Gaza in April 1995, claiming that Iran was responsible for her death over its alleged support for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which claimed responsibility for the act.
