0
Monday 17 July 2023 - 02:12

Israeli Reserve Doctors Suspend Military Services to Protest Netanyahu’s Policies

Story Code : 1070074
Israeli Reserve Doctors Suspend Military Services to Protest Netanyahu’s Policies
The London-based Rai Al-Youm newspaper said the Israeli doctors, including physicians and psychiatrists, penned a letter to Israel’s Military Medicine Club and called for informing the military leadership on their action against Netanyahu’s highly unpopular scheme to overhaul the regime's judicial system.
 
In an urgent message, the Military Medicine Club called on the Israeli premier’s far-right coalition cabinet to stop the judicial reform plan before it is too late.
 
More than a thousand doctors had a day earlier sent a letter to the Israel Medical Association, calling for the declaration of a strike until the "complete trashing of the overhaul".
 
Hundreds of medical students also issued a plea that called for a strike over the widely-bashed reform plan.
 
Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets across the occupied territories for the 28th straight week on Saturday against the policies of the regime's extremist cabinet. The protesters also demonstrated outside the residence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the city of Al-Quds.
 
The so-called judicial overhaul scheme seeks to take away the Israeli Supreme Court's power to overrule the decisions made by the regime's politicians. It is also aimed at giving the Israeli cabinet a greater say in the process of selecting judges to the court.
 
Its supporters allege that the plan will end decades of overreach by judges, while opponents argue that it will remove necessary checks on the power that is wielded by the politicians.
 
Critics have also accused Netanyahu, who is on trial on several counts of corruption charges, of trying to use the scheme to quash possible judgments against him.
 
Protesters have vowed to keep holding the monumental rallies until the cabinet decides against pushing through with the overhaul plan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023