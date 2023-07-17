Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri underlined that signs of the decline of the Western powers are crystal clear and there are indication of a shift in the balance of power from the West to the East.

"Today, America is weaker than it was 10 years ago and the future of the world will be different from the past," Baqeri stressed.

Pointing to the declining power of the United States and the Western world, he noted the shifting global power axis towards Asia and the East. He slammed the actions of global arrogance as signs of weakness and desperation, contrary to achieving a better future for the world.

Major General Baqeri considered the occupation of Afghanistan by the United States and their irresponsible withdrawal as a significant issue impacting the security of both Iran and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Iran's military chief highlighted the importance of regional security and stability and the transformation of shared borders into economic borders, and said that Iran and Pakistan should enhance military relations and boost joint defense-security cooperation in the region.

The top general added that the record shows the two neighboring countries can count on the improvement of collaboration in various fields.

He underscored the need for sustainable stability in the border regions of both countries and the establishment of mechanisms for cooperation in this regard.

Officials in Tehran stress that the Iranian nation's progress has made it stronger compared to the past, while the enemies have grown weaker, and noted that the country is growing more powerful on a daily basis.

Iranian military officials have stressed that Washington has weakened to the extent that it plays no role in the West Asia region’s geopolitical landscape. They stated that Iran has defeated the US which enjoyed unrivalled hegemony in the region and the whole world before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but after the revolution they were forced to flee the region.

Officials in Iran say Washington cannot go ahead with its plan in the West Asia region as its schemes are doomed to fail, and add that Iran plays a key role in the political decisions of the United States and the fate of the White House is affected by Tehran's attitude.

They stressed that the recent developments in West Asia show the decline of the US power and influence, and the balance of power has long shifted against the interests of the Israeli regime.

Iranian officials have also warned that any mistake by the US and Israel will be met with Tehran's crushing and decisive response. They say Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran’s capabilities and capacities, and caution that Tehran does not compromise or joke with its national security.

Military officials say the military power of Iran is strong, extraordinary and deterrent despite enemy sanctions and pressures, and hail the country's defense sector for its remarkable developments in the recent decades. They stress that the Iranian Armed Forces’ deterrent power dissuades the United States and Israel from implementing its threats against the country.

Maj. Gen. Baqeri made the remarks in a meeting with Pakistan's Chief of the Army General Asim Munir in Tehran on Saturday.