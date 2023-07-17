0
Monday 17 July 2023 - 02:18

Report: European Residents Have Doubts About Zelensky, Support to Kiev

Story Code : 1070077
Only 11% of respondents in Hungary, 28% of those polled in Greece and 38% of survey participants in Italy said they were confident in Zelensky's actions on the international arena, the Pew Research Center poll showed, while the majority have serious doubts about the Ukrainian leader.
 
The least amount of support for Kiev was demonstrated in Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary and Slovakia, according to the Eurobarometer study. Over 50% of those polled in each of these countries, except the Czech Republic, said they were against financial and military support for Ukraine.
 
In addition, survey participants in the seven aforementioned countries demonstrated a negative attitude toward Ukraine potentially becoming a member of the European Union.
