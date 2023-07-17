Report: European Residents Have Doubts About Zelensky, Support to Kiev

Islam Times - Residents of a number of European countries have doubts about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and arms supplies to Ukraine, The Financial Times reported citing Pew Research Center and Eurobarometer studies.

The least amount of support for Kiev was demonstrated in Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary and Slovakia, according to the Eurobarometer study. Over 50% of those polled in each of these countries, except the Czech Republic, said they were against financial and military support for Ukraine.

In addition, survey participants in the seven aforementioned countries demonstrated a negative attitude toward Ukraine potentially becoming a member of the European Union.

Only 11% of respondents in Hungary, 28% of those polled in Greece and 38% of survey participants in Italy said they were confident in Zelensky's actions on the international arena, the Pew Research Center poll showed, while the majority have serious doubts about the Ukrainian leader.