Monday 17 July 2023 - 02:25

Anger as Paris Bans Protest Against Police Violence

Authorities have attempted to clamp down on demonstrations to avoid further chaos after the week of riots saw massive destruction to public and private property, AFP reported.
 
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had announced the ban on Wednesday of any protest “directly linked to the riots” that followed the shooting of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop.
 
A video of a police officer shooting the teen at point-blank range went viral, fuelling old tensions over police brutality and racism in the country.
 
An administrative court in Paris upheld the ban today, after a last-ditch effort by protest organisers to appeal the decision.
 
“Given the very recent nature of the serious riots”, a lack of police availability, and the risk of disturbances, the judges ruled in an order seen by AFP that banning the protest was the only option.
 
Lucie Simon, a lawyer for the protest organisers – made up of a grouping against police violence and other associations – accused authorities of “impeding all channels of democratic expression of perfectly legitimate demands”.
 
Last Saturday some 2,000 people defied a similar ban to join a memorial rally in central Paris for a young black man who died in police custody in 2016, while protests against police brutality took place around France.
 
Meanwhile, a French broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the interior that French police made 96 arrests on July 14, Bastille Day, across the country, with 54 of them in Paris, ministry.
 
Bastille Day is the French National Day, which is celebrated on the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille political prison on July 14, 1789, the starting point of the French Revolution.
 
This year, the holiday was marred by various incidents, according to the report. Seven people among police, gendarmes and firefighters were injured, and fireworks were used against law enforcement forces 51 times.
