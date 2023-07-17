0
Monday 17 July 2023 - 03:19

Sudan Army Returns to S. Arabia for Cease-fire Talks: Report

Story Code : 1070085
Sudan Army Returns to S. Arabia for Cease-fire Talks: Report
"The army delegation returned to Jeddah city late Saturday to resume negotiations with the RSF," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu Sunday.
 
“The success of the negotiations depends on the seriousness of the RSF and their commitment to the terms” of the agreement, the source said.
 
The Sudanese army suspended its participation in the cease-fire talks mediated by Saudi and US negotiators late May in protest of what it called the RSF violation of the cease-fire deal.
 
The RSF, for its part, said it is ready to negotiate with the army to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict in Sudan.
 
“We have the political will to resume the negotiations to end the suffering of civilians," a source with the paramilitary group told Anadolu.
 
Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.
 
Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence.
 
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan.
 
Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the ongoing conflict in Sudan may lead to a full-scale civil war.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023