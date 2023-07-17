0
Monday 17 July 2023 - 05:39

South Korea Pledges more Military Supplies, Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 1070106
South Korea Pledges more Military Supplies, Aid to Ukraine
The surprise trip came after Yoon attended a NATO alliance summit in Lithuania and visited Poland this week, where he expressed solidarity with Ukraine, Reuters reported.
 
In a press conference, Yoon said South Korea plans to provide "a larger scale of military supplies" to Ukraine this year, following last year's provision of non-lethal supplies such as body armor and helmets. He did not give more details.
 
Yoon said South Korea also plans to provide Ukraine with $150 million in humanitarian aid this year, following about $100 million in 2022.
 
Zelenskiy asked Yoon to boost military support when they first met in May. Yoon said on Saturday that South Korea has delivered safety equipment and humanitarian aid that Ukraine needs, since May, including mine detectors.
 
In 2022, South Korea's arms sales jumped to more than $17 billion from $7.25 billion the year before, including a $13.7 billion arms deal with Poland - Seoul's biggest ever - supplying rocket launchers and fighter jets.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023