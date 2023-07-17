0
Monday 17 July 2023 - 05:41

Sayyed Nasrallah Pens Letter to Leader of Islamic Revolution

Story Code : 1070108
Sayyed Nasrallah Pens Letter to Leader of Islamic Revolution
In this message, Nasrallah thanked Ayatollah Khamenei for his fatherly love and asked the Almighty God to bless him throughout his life.
 
Earlier on Friday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei extended condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General over the passing of Lebanese scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nablusi.
 
In this message, Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.
 
Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi was one of the well-known scholars of Lebanon and a prominent supporter of the Islamic resistance against the Zionist regime who passed away on Friday morning after a long illness.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023