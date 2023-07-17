Sayyed Nasrallah Pens Letter to Leader of Islamic Revolution

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Nasrallah thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for sending a message of condolence following the passing of Lebanese scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nablusi.

Earlier on Friday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei extended condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General over the passing of Lebanese scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nablusi.

In this message, Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.

Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi was one of the well-known scholars of Lebanon and a prominent supporter of the Islamic resistance against the Zionist regime who passed away on Friday morning after a long illness.

In this message, Nasrallah thanked Ayatollah Khamenei for his fatherly love and asked the Almighty God to bless him throughout his life.