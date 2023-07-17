0
Monday 17 July 2023 - 07:17

Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators

Story Code : 1070130
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Kazem Gharibabadi also underscored that the United States is the principal sponsor of terrorism across the world.
 
The Iranian official was meeting with a group of presidents and professors of Iraqi universities in Tehran on Sunday as they exchanged views on the West’s instrumental use and politicization of human rights.
 
Gharibabadi described Iran and Iraq as two victims of sanctions and terrorism.
 
“Iran and Iraq are victims of sanctions and terror. In Iraq, 500,000 innocent children lost their lives as a result of US and Western sanctions; there was even an embargo placed on students’ blackboard chalks.”
 
“Thousands of people fell victim to terrorism in Iran and Iraq; many people were plagued by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Iraq. Who created the group? The very same countries claiming advocacy of human rights,” Gharibabadi said.
 
The Iranian official praised the sacrifices and services of General Soleimani and his Iraqi counterpart Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the fight against terrorism. “The distinguished heroes of the fight against terror did a grand service.”
 
The two commanders, Gharibabadi said, stood by the people of Iraq and Syria in eliminating Daesh and other terrorist groups despite the fact that those groups had Western support.
 
Gharibabadi said the assassination of the two commanders was a “crime against humanity,” and the United States’ government must be held legally accountable to that end.
 
Iran’s top rights official said, “Martyr Soleimani was the Iraqi government’s official guest and the crime was committed on Iraqi soil.”
 
“The responsibility of pursuing the case rests with the Iraqi government to prosecute the perpetrators.”
 
“Three and a half years have passed since the assassination and we expect that Iraq arranges the trial as soon as possible.”
 
General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate, Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their companions in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020.
 
The strike near the Baghdad International Airport was authorized by then-President Donald Trump.
 
The two noted anti-terror commanders were tremendously respected across the region for their instrumental role in fighting and decimating Daesh, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023