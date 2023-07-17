0
Monday 17 July 2023 - 23:54

Moscow: No Extension to Ukraine Grain Deal Until Russia’s Demands Are Met

Story Code : 1070269
Moscow: No Extension to Ukraine Grain Deal Until Russia’s Demands Are Met
The termination of the unprecedented wartime agreement will prevent hunger-stricken parts of the world from receiving the vital crop.
 
At a press conference on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there would be no renewal to the deal, which expires on July 17, unless the demands were met.
 
"The Black Sea agreements are no longer in effect. The deadline, as the Russian president said earlier, is July 17. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled. As a result, it has been terminated," he said.
 
The agreement last came up for extension on May 18 and Russia agreed at that point to extend it for 60 more days.
 
The deal came with a separate agreement to facilitate shipments of Russian food and fertilizer. Moscow says no facilitation under that agreement has yet taken place. The Kremlin had initially threatened to abandon the deal if its concerns were not addressed.
 
"When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal," Peskov said.
 
The deal is officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative. It was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations on July 22, 2022 and has since, according to the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, allowed three Ukrainian ports to export some 32.9 million metric tons of grain and other food to the world, over half of that to developing countries.
 
Russia's Foreign Ministry also said despite UN efforts to extend the deal, obstacles to Russian food and fertilizer exports remained. “Only upon receipt of concrete results, and not promises and assurances, will Russia be ready to consider restoring the deal.”
 
Moscow demands the reopening of a pipeline carrying ammonia from Russia to the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Pivdennyi for export to global markets. The Kremlin says the West has blocked the export of ammonia in violation of past deals. Ammonia is a core component of fertilizer.
 
Ukraine, which is a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil, and rapeseed oil, used to export most of its crop yields through its main ports on the Black and Azov Seas, but since the start of war, it has been forced to export by train or via its small Danube River ports.
 
Shortly after Peskov's remarks on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Moscow wanted to extend the grain deal, despite Kremlin comments to the contrary.
 
"I think that despite today's statement, my friend [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants to continue the agreement" that allows the export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea, which is due to expire at 2100 GMT.
 
The Turkish leader said he would hold talks with Putin on the issue before his anticipated visit to Turkey in August, adding that an agreement to extend the deal "without interruptions" could still be possible before his Russian counterpart's visit.
 
More than 30 million tons of grain and agricultural products have been exported under the initiative to date. Any disruption or halt to the flow of Ukrainian grain could worsen a food crisis in the poorest countries and increase global prices.
 
The extension of the deal will be considered a win for countries in Africa, West Asia and parts of Asia that are dependent on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food products, particularly as drought takes a toll.
Comment


Featured Stories
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
17 July 2023
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023