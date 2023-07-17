Media: Ukraine Behind New Crimean Bridge Attack

Islam Times - The Crimean Bridge was damaged in a joint “special operation” conducted by Ukraine’s Security Service [SBU] and naval forces, media outlets reported on Monday. The Russian authorities have yet to announce the details behind the incident.

Ukrainian officials have cheered the incident but have yet to confirm their direct involvement in the reported attack. Andrey Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, described the Crimean Bridge as a “redundant construction,” but refused to elaborate.

Traffic on the bridge was stopped in the early hours of Monday, with Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov citing an unspecified “emergency.” Later, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a couple from his region had been killed in the incident and that their daughter, a child, had been injured.

Russia’s Ministry of Transport confirmed that the road surface of one of the car tracks was damaged, while the bridge’s supports remain intact

Ukraine has attempted to target the strategic link in the past, according to Moscow. Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev attempted to strike the bridge with a missile, but failed to penetrate the air defenses.

In October last year, the bridge was damaged in a deadly truck bombing, which Moscow said was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services. At the time, Russia responded by intensifying missile strikes on Ukraine’s military and energy infrastructure.

According to a source for RBK Ukraina, the key infrastructure linking the peninsula with mainland Russia was attacked by an unspecified number of sea surface drones. “It was difficult to reach the bridge, but finally the task was accomplished,” a source told the outlet.