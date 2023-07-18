Jewish Extremists Attack Abu Ghosh in Al-Quds, Burn Palestinians' Vehicles

Islam Times - Jewish extremists set fire to the vehicles of Palestinians and defaced walls of their homes in the village of Abu Ghosh near the city of Al-Quds with a hateful message reading "Price tag, 30 administrative days for murder."

Last night, a group of Jewish extremists deliberately burned cars in the village of Abu Ghosh near Al-Quds and left behind racist graffiti, shocking the residents who woke up to witness the aftermath.

The heinous attack inflicted significant damage and devastating losses on the targeted vehicles, leaving the community deeply affected.

Mohammed Issa, a young man from the targeted family in Abu Ghosh, expressed to "Arab 48" that these repeated attacks occur due to the lack of deterrence from the police and Israeli regime.

"This is the second time that settler gangs have attacked our family and vehicles. They previously targeted our cars several months ago, specifically in November of last year. Today, they have struck again because the police and Israeli regime fail to deter these attacks, allowing the assailants to continue assaulting Arabs," Issa stated.

"These gangs stormed our neighborhood early this morning, set our vehicles on fire, and left racist slogans on the walls. It is evident that the same gangs were responsible for the previous attack. These acts represent the epitome of terrorism," he added.

Regarding the police response, Issa emphasized, "Last year, when these gangs attacked our family, the police arrested four individuals, but they were released after a few hours due to a lack of evidence. This illogical approach demonstrates the police's double standards when an Arab is the victim."

Issa concluded by highlighting the psychological harm inflicted on the children and the entire community, stating, "Although the damage may be limited to material possessions, amounting to half a million shekels, the psychological impact is far greater. The community feels unprotected from these terrorist attacks as the police have failed to fulfill their role."

The Israeli police have announced the initiation of an investigation into the "Price Tag" incident.

This represents the second recent terrorist attack in Abu Ghosh.

Abu Ghosh is located approximately 13 kilometers to the northwest of Al-Quds.

"Price Tag" gangs have previously executed racist attacks in various Arab towns, targeting individuals, sacred sites, mosques, and churches, as well as Islamic and Christian cemeteries.

Arab citizens in occupied Palestine have expressed profound frustration and anger over the recurring racist crimes and ongoing incitement to harm Arabs. They hold the Israeli regime’s police accountable and demand the eradication of these dangerous attacks, accusing the authorities of displaying leniency, particularly when Arabs are the victims.

