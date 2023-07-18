Brits Are 'Too Poor to Die' as Funeral Fees Skyrocket

Islam Times - Soaring supermarket prices and crippling interest rates are putting immense financial pressures on Brits - but it's not just the everyday costs that are overwhelming, more people now cannot afford end-of-life care and funerals.

Pastor Mick Fleming, who runs homelessness charity Church on the Street, told the Mirror, "Not only is there a cost of living crisis - there's a cost of dying crisis. A growing number of people are too poor to die due to the overall cost of funerals."

With dead bodies only able to stay in hospital for 21 days, strict restrictions on grants, and undertakers needing half of the funeral charge upfront, thousands are struggling to bury their loved ones.

"The average price of a funeral is £4,000. People can't eat, so how can they afford £4,000?" the pastor exclaimed.

Pastor Fleming has noticed people in his local community "no longer feel able to opt for the type of funeral they would like". Last year, 19 percent of families had financial concerns when paying for a funeral, and most of them delved into savings and investments, borrowed money, or used a credit card.

For those claiming benefits, the Government's Funeral Expenses Payment can help cover costs - but Pastor Fleming said it's not as easy as that.

"I've ministered at so many funerals recently and the families just cannot afford it, and very few are eligible for grants," he explained.

"People turn around and say there's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) grants, but they are only available for certain people and they are very much means tested. It can take three to six months to get the money and the undertaker wants half upfront, but you can't leave a body in hospital over 21 days. So you're left with people who cannot afford to bury their families," he added.

"I've seen people getting into debt, families splitting up and falling out. It's causing absolute chaos, it's really, really bad," he said.

A 'pauper's funeral', or a Public Health Funeral, is paid for by the local council under The Public Health Act 1984, when the family are unable to or cannot be traced.

"However, the Act does not define how local authorities should carry out this duty - meaning there is considerable flexibility in how these funerals are delivered," according to gov.uk. Pastor Fleming claimed "the local authority make it so difficult to access" and "even if you do get it, you get no priest, no music, nobody speaking and no service".

It was recently announced that Resomation - also known as water cremation - will be made available by Co-op Funeralcare, and almost a third would choose it, but it'll be no cheaper than cremating. Pastor Fleming said the new alternative "simply highlights the impossibility for many families for affording any kind of funeral".

He explained that the "price of a funeral is dictated by undertakers, but also local authorities and they're not static" - so local authorities can dictate different prices. According to a SunLife report, the average cost of a basic funeral has dropped 2.5 percent since 2021 to £3,953.

But professional fees and send-off costs - to arrange the funeral and make it personal - have risen. And with 34 percent of adults in the UK with either no savings, or less than £1,000 in their account, the prospect of being able to find four times that amount for a funeral is simply unachievable for some.

Pastor Fleming is calling on funeral prices to be fixed at an affordable and national level to help support Brits with the overwhelming costs.

He added, "Everybody should have the right to a dignified funeral."

But to ensure families are able to give the most respectful and compassionate send off possible, healthcare prices also need to be addressed. New research by leading bereavement charity Sue Ryder shows that one in four families do not have the money for the end-of-life care they so desperately need.

Over nine in 10 people have been unable to attend essential medical or day centre therapy appointments since the cost of living crisis began in 2021.

"The cost of providing our end-of-life care services has increased by nearly 20 percent, while our government funding has increased by less than three percent," a spokesperson for the charity told the Mirror.

These pressures are set to keep increasing, as the number of people needing vital end-of-life care in England is projected to rise by 55 percent in 2023.

They continued, "Despite what many people may think, Sue Ryder hospices and palliative care services only receive one third of the funding required to deliver expert end-of-life care from the government."

This means they are heavily reliant on donations, at a time when the cost of living crisis is putting financial strain on fundraising income.

The spokesperson added, "We have been calling on the government to close this funding gap for years without success and we are now in urgent need of the public's support to ensure we can be there for as many people as possible, now and in the future."

The total cost of dying, including funeral rates and fees, has increased by 3.8 percent to £9,200 in the UK since 2021 - and it's sent many families into "absolute chaos" trying to fork out the cash to simply say goodbye, The Daily Mirror reported.