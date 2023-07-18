Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian underlined the necessity for finding an urgent solution for Afghanistan, and called on the world bodies to pay serious attention to the security challenges streaming from terror groups' actions in the war-ravaged Asian country.

The minister stated that the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and fighting against terrorism are important, emphasizing the need to support regional initiatives, particularly the framework of neighbors, in order to resolve the challenges in the war-torn country.

"Afghanistan needs urgent solutions and if the international community does not pay serious attention to the security challenges of this country caused by the movements of terrorist groups, its negative consequences will affect the region and the world," he underscored.

Amir Abdollahian further described Sinirlioglu’s mission as “difficult,” expressing hope that due to his experience, the UN official will have a more accurate assessment of the realities on the ground in Afghanistan and accomplish his mission successfully.

Sinirlioglu, for his part, presented his assessment regarding the developments in Afghanistan and the country’s situation in various fields.

He also reaffirmed the UN’s determination to support the regional initiatives for Afghanistan to help form an inclusive government in this country.

The Taliban, who had previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, took power again in August 2022 as the US was in the middle of a chaotic troop withdrawal. The group announced the formation of a caretaker government weeks later. Following the Taliban’s takeover, the US and its allies rushed to cut off Afghanistan’s access to international aid and froze nearly $10 billion in assets belonging to the country’s central bank.

Despite the Taliban’s assertion that they have brought security to the nation, Afghanistan has seen regular attacks by armed groups, many of them claimed by a Daesh affiliate known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), in recent months.

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has warned that the war in Ukraine should not make the international community forget the crisis in Afghanistan.

“The US and NATO presence in Afghanistan meant nothing more than destruction and killing, and it did not provide security for Afghanistan or the region,” Rayeesi stated in late April 2022.

The president added that the war in Ukraine must not divert international attention from the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan, the problems facing its people and the large number of refugees leaving the country.

He also warned about a surge in threats against Afghanistan and other regional nations.

Tehran also blamed the terrorist groups and foreign countries which interfered in Afghanistan in recent years for the recent terrorist attacks in the war-torn country.

Back in late May, Amir Abdollahian underscored the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan as a prerequisite for the recognition of the incumbent ruling body in the war-ravaged country, and further said that the Taliban constitutes just part of the realities in the Asian country, and not all.

“We do not recognize the incumbent ruling body of Afghanistan and we emphasize the necessity of forming an inclusive government in the country because the Taliban is one part of the reality of Afghanistan, not all of it,” Amir Abdollahian underlined.

