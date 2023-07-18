Islam Times - Iran's Deputy Judiciary Chief and Human Rights Headquarters Head Kazzem Qaribabadi said the US is the principal sponsor of the assassination of top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions, and underlined rapid justice in the case.

“Iran and Iraq are victims of sanctions and terror. In Iraq, 500,000 innocent children lost their lives as a result of US and Western sanctions; there was even an embargo placed on students’ blackboard chalks,” the official added.

“Thousands of people fell victim to terrorism in Iran and Iraq; many people were plagued by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Iraq. Who created the group? The very same countries claiming advocacy of human rights,” he stated.

The human rights chief praised the sacrifices and services of Lieut. Gen. Soleimani and his Iraqi counterpart Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in the fight against terrorism, stressing, “The distinguished heroes of the fight against terror did a grand service.”

The two commanders, Qaribabadi noted, stood by the people of Iraq and Syria in eliminating Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) and other terrorist groups despite the fact that those groups had Western support.

He said the assassination of the two commanders was a “crime against humanity”, and the United States’ government must be held legally accountable to that end.

Iran’s top rights official added “martyr Soleimani was the Iraqi government’s official guest and the crime was committed on the Iraqi soil".

Back in May, Tehran’s Prosecutor General Ali Salehi issued arrest warrants for dozens of former and present US officials, including former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Head of the CENTCOM General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie for their involvement in the assassination of the anti-terror hero.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU, and ten of their deputies were martyred by an armed drone strike that was directly ordered by the White House as their convoy left Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that Tehran will certainly take revenge from the masterminds and perpetrators of the terror attack on the anti-terror icon. Tehran stresses Americans and Zionists rest assured that it is serious about revenge for the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, and they continue to live under the shadow of Iran's reprisal since they don't know when and where they come under attack.

On January 8, the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted the US-run Ein Al-Assad in Iraq’s Western province of Al-Anbar by launching a volley of missiles in retaliation. According to the Pentagon, at least 110 American forces suffered “traumatic brain injuries” during the counterstrike on the base. Iran has described the missile attack as a “first slap".

Iran has asked Interpol to issue a red notice for all perpetrators and masterminds of the assassination of Lieut. Gen. Soleimani. Tehran has also identified dozens of people in connection with the targeted terror attack and that includes Trump, Pentagon officials and American forces in the region. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also declared sanctions against several persons - including Trump, Pompeo and former National Security Advisor John Bolton - who have ordered, perpetrated or cooperated in the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani.

Qaribabadi was meeting with a group of presidents and professors of Iraqi universities in Tehran on Sunday as they exchanged views on the West’s instrumental use and politicization of human rights.