Putin: Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge Will Not Go Unanswered

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the country will not leave the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge unanswered, and the Russian Ministry of Defense is preparing an appropriate response to this action.

Describing the attack on the Crimean Peninsula bridge as terrorist, the Russian President said: The Crimean Peninsula bridge was severely damaged due to this terrorist act.

Putin said that he has no doubts that all emergency measures will be taken regarding the Crimean peninsula bridge.

On Monday morning, Russian and Ukrainian media reported an explosion at the Crimean bridge, which connects the peninsula from the sea to the mainland of the Russian Federation.

Following this terrorist explosion on the Crimea bridge, the passage of cars on the highway of this bridge was stopped and the authorities of Moscow and Crimea declared a state of emergency in this area.

In a speech, on Monday the Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to the attack on the Crimean peninsula bridge and added: "The crime of Ukraine was meaningless because the Crimean bridge has not been used for military transport for a long time."