Tuesday 18 July 2023 - 03:18

Zionist Regime Resorts to AI in Attack on Jenin, Gaza: Report

The Israel occupation army has reportedly been using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate its pinpointing of airstrike targets and handle logistics planning for subsequent raids, Arab media reported on Monday.
 
This development is taking place amid rising Israeli violence and Palestinian resistance in the occupied Palestinian territories.
 
The AI-based targeting system can speedily process vast amounts of data to prioritize and assign thousands of targets for both piloted aircraft and drones, Bloomberg news reported on Sunday, citing Israeli military officials.
 
The Israeli occupation army also employs another AI program, called Fire Factory, which can organize wartime logistics, such as calculating munitions loads and proposing a schedule for each strike.
 
The revelation comes after Tel Aviv ramped up airstrikes on the occupied Palestinian West Bank in recent weeks, carrying out what it called a “focused counterterrorism operation.”
 
Scores of Palestinians have been killed this year and hundreds more wounded. Many of the victims fell in the besieged Gaza Strip, and in Jenin and Nablus in the West Bank.
 
The AI systems used by Israel rely on human operators to verify and approve each airstrike and raid plan, Bloomberg said.
 
“What used to take hours now takes minutes, with a few more minutes for human verification,” an Israeli army colonel told Bloomberg. “With the same number of people, we will do so much more.”
 
The Israeli army called the May 2021 conflict in Gaza the world’s first “AI war,” based on its use of the technology to speed up analysis of intelligence on Palestinian Resistance in the occupied region.
