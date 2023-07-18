0
Tuesday 18 July 2023 - 08:08

Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General

Story Code : 1070346
Addressing a meeting of IRGC commanders in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on Tuesday, Major General Baqeri lauded the Iranian people for disavowing last year’s riots and contributing to the country’s might.
 
“The enemy has realized that the Islamic Republic could not be overthrown,” the top general stated.
 
Pointing to the global political developments, the commander said the hub of power is shifting to Asia.
 
He noted that the non-Western powers also regard the Islamic Republic of Iran as a regional power.
 
In comments in September 2022, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the Islamic Republic is so powerful that it is impossible to defeat it with military action, pointing to the US’ admission that its policy of maximum pressure on Iran has ended in dismal failure.
