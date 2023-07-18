0
Tuesday 18 July 2023 - 08:11

Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award

Story Code : 1070348
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
On Monday, the Washington-based International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) named Shireen Abu Akleh as one of the recipients of its Courage in Journalism Awards for 2023.
 
"Meet the world's most courageous women journalists," the organization tweeted, attaching a graphic featuring this year's winners.
 
The IWMF called Abu Akleh a "groundbreaking conflict reporter," adding that it was "proud to recognize her intrepid reporting through this posthumous #IWMFCourage award."
 
An awards reception ceremony will take place in Washington DC on October 23, with an event taking place in Los Angeles two days later and another in New York City on October 30.
 
"It's been over a year and Shireen continues to be honored and remembered. Legends never die," Abu Akleh's niece, Lina Abu Akleh, tweeted.
 
Wearing press attire, the 51-year-old Al Jazeera journalist was murdered by a bullet to the head while covering an Israeli military raid on the refugee camp located inside the city of Jenin in the northern part of the occupied West Bank on May 11, 2022. Later, her funeral was also attacked by the regime's forces.
 
On May 26, 2022, Palestinian Attorney General Akram al-Khatib confirmed the results of a preliminary investigation, insisting that Abu Akleh had been struck with an armor-piercing bullet fired from a semi-automatic Ruger Mini-14 rifle while she was wearing a helmet and a vest clearly marked with the word "PRESS."
 
Defying the international uproar caused by her death, Israel brushed aside all the evidence pointing to the fact that Abu Akleh was intentionally murdered, alleging that the veteran journalist had been "accidentally" killed by the regime forces’ gunfire.
 
Abu Akleh’s tragic death sent shock waves across the region and drew global condemnation. The United Nations and the European Union, among others, called for a full investigation into her case.
 
According to the IWMF's official website, Abu Akleh’s family reacted to her posthumous winning of the award by saying she had been recognized for her "career, legacy, and bravery."
 
"We hope the Courage Award will bring us closer to achieving accountability and justice. While our family continues to grieve this insurmountable loss, these honors bring us comfort and solace. Thank you, IWMF," the family added.
 
Abu Akleh was born in the occupied al-Quds in 1971 and had a degree in journalism from Yarmouk University in Jordan. After graduation, she returned to Palestine to work in her field and joined Al Jazeera in 1977.
Comment


Featured Stories
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
17 July 2023
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023