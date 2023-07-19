0
Wednesday 19 July 2023 - 00:27

Pentagon Typo Leaked Millions of Sensitive Messages to African Nation

Story Code : 1070466
Pentagon Typo Leaked Millions of Sensitive Messages to African Nation
The issue comes from the US military's ".MIL" domain name used for emails, which is commonly mistyped as ".ML," the domain for Mali. The leak has resulted in the exposure of unclassified but sensitive information, such as diplomatic documents, tax returns, passwords and the travel details of top officers, according to an initial report from the Financial Times.
 
The Pentagon acknowledged the issue in a statement to Fox News on Monday, saying emails sent outside the ".MIL" domain are typically blocked.
 
"The Department of Defense is aware of this issue and takes all unauthorized disclosures of Controlled National Security Information or Controlled Unclassified Information seriously. DoD has implemented policy, training, and technical controls to ensure that emails from the ".mil" domain are not delivered to incorrect domains. Such emails are blocked before they leave the .mil domain and the sender is notified that they must validate the email addresses of the intended recipients," the Pentagon said.
 
"While it is not possible to implement technical controls preventing the use of personal email accounts for government business, the Department continues to provide direction and training to DoD personnel. The office of the DoD CIO oversees this matter," the statement continued.
 
News of the leaks first came from Johannes Zuurbier, a Dutch entrepreneur who manages Mali's domain. Zuurbier told FT that he has collected at least 117,000 emails from within the Pentagon since January alone, and many more in years prior.
 
"This risk is real and could be exploited by adversaries of the US," he told the outlet.
 
Zuurbier warned that his 10-year contract to manage Mali's domain expires this week, at which point control will revert to Mali's government, which is closely allied with Russia.
 
News of the leak comes just days after hackers gained access to US government emails through a Microsoft cloud system. Microsoft is still investigating the source of the breach, but President Joe Biden's administration has vowed consequences for those responsible.
 
Microsoft stated last week that a China-based hacking group it identified as Storm-0558 breached email accounts from approximately 25 organizations, including US government agencies.
 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
18 July 2023
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
17 July 2023
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023