MoD: Russia Retaliates for Ukrainian Terror Attack Hitting Fuel Infrastructure Facilities

Islam Times - Russia's forces unleashed surgical strikes targeting facilities in the Odessa Region where the Kiev regime was plotting future terrorist attacks with use of unmanned boats against the Russian Federation, the Defense Ministry announced. Their manufacturing sites were also laid to waste.

All the targets were hit, said the MoD, adding that the ensuing blazes and blasts were recorded after the strikes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced it had thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist attack on Crimea using 28 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Seventeen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems, said the MoD. Eleven more drones, suppressed by electronic warfare means, crashed without reaching their target.

No casualties or damage resulted from the botched attack, the ministry added.

Earlier, Crimea Head Sergey Aksyonov, also reported on Telegram that a drone attack on Crimea’s east had been thwarted.

This latest attempt by Ukraine to target objects across the peninsula with drones followed the terrorist raid on the Crimean Bridge on July 17 using two maritime surface drones. The roadway of the bridge linking Crimea with mainland Russia sustained damage, while the bridge's structural underpinnings remained firmly in place, according to the Transport Ministry.

Ukraine's deadly raid took the lives of two adults, while their daughter, now an orphan, sustained serious injuries.

Later in the day, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, condemning the attack on the Crimean Bridge by Kiev. The decision to target the critical infrastructure had been taken by Ukrainian officials, their military, and with the participation of American, and British intelligence services, the ministry added in a statement.

In retaliation for Kiev's recent terror attack, Russian forces also used naval-based weapons to wipe out fuel storage facilities in the area of Odessa and Nikolaev, with a total volume of around 70,000 tons, that provided Ukraine's military with fuel, Sputnik reported