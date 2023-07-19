Brexit: Poll Finds More Than Half of Britons Would Vote to Rejoin EU

Islam Times - The majority of Britons would vote to rejoin the EU, with more than 60 per cent believing Brexit to have been more of a failure than a success, according to a new poll.

Nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of those surveyed said they consider Brexit to have been more of a failure than a success, while only 12 percent said they see it as a success and 18 percent as neither a success nor a failure.

Some 70 percent said they believed the government is handling Brexit badly, YouGov said.

It comes after former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who was a prominent figure in the campaign to leave the European Union, proclaimed Brexit to be a failure.

Speaking on Newsnight, he said the UK had not “benefitted from Brexit economically”, claiming that government policy had deterred businesses from investing in the UK.

When it was put to Farage that polling appeared to show an increasing number of people who voted for Brexit now regret the decision, he replied, “I don’t think that for a moment".

But the YouGov poll suggests that a number of Leave voters have changed their minds since 2016.

The results show that 18 percent of Leave voters now say that they would vote to Remain were the EU referendum being held now. Almost three-quarters (73 percent) say they would still vote to leave the EU.

Back in January 2021, 81 percent said they would still vote to leave the EU, while 9 percent would have changed their vote.

Currently, 57 percent of Britons polled said the country was wrong to vote for Brexit in 2016. This is the highest figure YouGov has recorded to date, the pollster said. In comparison, one in three (32 percent) think it was the right decision. One in five Leave voters (19 percent) now say it was the wrong decision.

A YouGov poll, which surveyed 2,151 adults last week, found 51 percent of Britons would vote to rejoin the EU, while 32 percent would stick with the 2016 decision to leave the bloc, The Independent reported.