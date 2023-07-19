0
Wednesday 19 July 2023 - 00:37

UK Business Insolvencies Jump by Almost A Third as Firms Struggle Against Rising Borrowing Costs, Consumer Pressure

Story Code : 1070471
UK Business Insolvencies Jump by Almost A Third as Firms Struggle Against Rising Borrowing Costs, Consumer Pressure
Some 2,163 companies were declared insolvent in June, which is up from 1,698 at the same time last year, fresh data from the Insolvency Service published by the Government on Tuesday shows, This Is Money reported. 
 
Insolvencies have skyrocketed among businesses since the removal of pandemic support measures and are now higher than pre-COVID levels.
 
There were also 260 compulsory liquidations in the year to June, which is a 77 percent increase from the previous year.
 
The report explained that "numbers of compulsory liquidations have increased from historical lows seen during the coronavirus pandemic", partly as a result of "an increase in winding-up petitions presented by HMRC".
 
Compulsory liquidations are when a formal court order is presented, normally by a creditor, stating that the company owes a sum of money that it cannot pay. 
 
The majority of insolvencies were creditors' voluntary liquidations (CVLs), in which a company's directors, having exhausted all recovery options, decide to wind up the business without a formal court order. 
 
Nick O'Reilly, director of restructuring and recovery at MHA, called for the overhaul of business rates and a reform to COVID-19 repayment terms to help control the increased level of insolvencies.
 
He said, "The fall in customer demand, an economic downturn and increased interest rate of 5 percent, on top of high inflation and the cost of living crisis, has meant businesses and small to medium enterprises have had little time to build a healthy cash reserve or recover from the post-pandemic impact."
 
O'Reilly added that many businesses are "considering closing or have closed their doors for good, and its crucial government initiatives are introduced quickly to help stem the flow".
 
He said, "Reforms within the business rate regime are urgently needed to encourage businesses to invest, grow and innovate."
 
"The Non-Domestic Rating Bill will introduce new business rates for property and building improvements and provide much-needed relief and tax breaks for the construction sector, however sectors including leisure and hospitality continue to be left in the lurch," he added.
 
"Restructuring the COVID-19 support repayment terms will allow business to have more time to pay back and allow them to internally restructure their commitments," he said.
 
"Additional Government assistance for companies with outstanding COVID-19 loans will further help them allocate resources efficiently and survive during this economic downturn," he a dded.
 
David Hudson, restructuring advisory partner at FRP, added, "The question now isn't whether insolvency rates will increase in the coming months, it's how high they will go."
 
"Future failures won't be confined to the smallest businesses. As the impact of collapses spreads through supply chains, and as the cost of capital increases, more and more larger firms, who may be more highly leveraged, will be facing financial pressure," he said.
 
"On the ground, we're already seeing early indications of this contagion through the business community," he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
18 July 2023
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
17 July 2023
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023