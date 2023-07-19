State Duma Blames US for Crimean Bridge Attack

Islam Times - Russia’s State Duma Deputy from the Crimean region Major General Leonid Ivlev said on Tuesday that the responsibility for the "crime" at the Crimean bridge rests entirely with Washington.

"We are well aware that without the navigation support of US satellites, not a single Ukrainian drone would have reached the bridge. That is, the responsibility for this crime lies entirely with the United States," he told RIA Novosti, stressing that Ukraine was aware that civilian vehicles were moving along the bridge but still chose to attack it.

He said that Russia's response would be severe, and the punishment would be delivered "in full."

According to data on the company's website, Maxar's American commercial satellite WorldView-2 had recorded the Crimean Bridge twice in the past month, including last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate against the attack on the Kerch Bridge, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals and one injury. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia asserted that the bridge, connecting the Crimean peninsula with Russia, was targeted by drones affiliated with Ukraine.

