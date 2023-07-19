Saudi Arabia Signs Drone Deal with Turkish Arms Manufacturer Baykar

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia's defence minister, Khalid bin Salman, announced on Tuesday that the kingdom has signed two drone-acquisition contracts with Turkish arms manufacturer Baykar.

Baykar's CEO, Haluk Bayraktar, confirmed that the Saudis have agreed to import the company's medium-altitude long-endurance Akinci drone, in addition to a cooperation agreement.

Describing it as Turkey's largest defence and aviation export contract with Saudi Arabia, Bayraktar shared the news in a tweet.

The deal was finalized during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his regional tour to attract investments and financing from Persian Gulf states to strengthen Turkish foreign reserves.

Last week, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and newly appointed Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan also visited the kingdom, setting the stage for Erdogan's state visit. Ankara hopes to secure development and infrastructure contracts for Turkish companies to contribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 scheme, which has a substantial budget.

During his remarks on Monday, Erdogan highlighted, "The number of projects undertaken by our contractors in Saudi Arabia in the last 20 years is approximately $25 billion."

Erdogan received a warm welcome from Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler and former rival, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah. As a gesture, Erdogan presented the crown prince with a domestically produced electric car called Togg.

Later on Monday, the Turkish government signed four additional agreements with Saudi Arabia, including a joint deal to promote direct investments, communication and energy cooperation, and defence.

"Two acquisition contracts were signed between the Saudi Defence Ministry and Baykar, under which the defence ministry will acquire drones, with the aim of enhancing the readiness of the kingdom's armed forces and bolstering its defence and manufacturing capabilities," Khalid bin Salman stated, according to Middle East Eye.