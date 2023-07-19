0
Wednesday 19 July 2023 - 00:46

Iran to Dispatch Commercial Envoy to Brazil to Bolster Ties: TPOI

Bolstering trade and economic ties with Brazil is the main aim of dispatching the envoy to Brazil, Mehdi Zeyghami said, addressing a Forum entitled “Introducing Trade Opportunities with Brazil in Healthcare Sector”.
 
The forum, held in Tehran on Tuesday, was also attended by Director General of TPOI for European and American Affairs Ahmad Firouzi, head of Iran Trade Center in Brazil and also a number of traders and merchants in the healthcare field.
 
Zeyghami pointed to the significance of doing trade with Latin American countries and emphasized that Iran and Brazil enjoy many potentials to boost their bilateral trade.
 
The officials of the two countries should make their utmost efforts to boost the relations in all fields, especially in trade and economy, he said.
 
TPOI is ready to back the participation of companies at exhibitions in Brazil and other countries in the Americas, he said, adding that a comprehensive road map should be devised to actively enter international markets.
