0
Wednesday 19 July 2023 - 01:20

European Countries' Position on Grain Deal 'Unconscionable': Kremlin

Story Code : 1070476
European Countries
"In this case, (I think) it would be more fitting to call the position of European countries unconscionable," he said, responding to comments by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who termed Russia’s decision to pull out of the grain deal "unconscionable," TASS reported.
 
Moreover, Peskov said that the Kremlin "categorically disagrees" with Blinken’s statement. "Russia has fulfilled its obligations and extended the agreement several times, despite the fact that the Russia-related provisions of the agreement were never implemented," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.
 
He added that Moscow has high regard for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ efforts and attempts to persuade European countries to fulfill their obligations under the grain deal. "We highly appreciate the role of Mr. Guterres in concluding this agreement; we highly rate Mr. Guterres’ efforts to attempt to persuade European countries to fulfill the obligations that they took upon themselves. Yet, unfortunately, this did not happen," the Kremlin official told reporters.
 
The Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement ceased to function on July 17. Russia refused to agree to a further extension of the deal because the agreement’s provisions for lifting obstacles to the export of Russian agricultural products were never implemented. Additionally, Moscow has repeatedly underscored that the bulk of Ukrainian grain exports ended up being shipped to Western countries rather than to the neediest counties in the Global South, as originally intended under the agreement. Peskov said that Moscow was ready to resurrect the deal but only after the provisions pertaining to Russian exports were duly implemented.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
18 July 2023
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
17 July 2023
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023