Islam Times - Syria strongly denounced the entry of a delegation from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs into its territory, deeming it a clear violation of fundamental international laws and conventions.

The source emphasized that the meeting between the French delegation and separatist and terrorist organizations constitutes a grave infringement on Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It underscores France's destructive and hostile role towards Syria, displaying its full partnership in the aggression against Syria by supporting terrorist groups and separatist militias.

"Syria reminds the French government that combating terrorism should be done in cooperation with the Syrian state, which has confronted terrorism, rather than collaborating with separatist organizations that have served as a cover for the French government. Both entities share the same goal of hostility towards Syria and its people, violating its sovereignty and encroaching upon its territorial integrity," The source added.

The source emphasized Syria's call upon the international community to condemn these audacious actions by the French government and demand respect for legitimacy and international laws.

Additionally, attention is drawn to France's internal problems, which have been globally discussed, particularly concerning deep-rooted racist behavior within its institutions, stemming from colonial thinking rooted in dominance, and the issue of diminished influence resulting from blind subservience to US policies.

"The Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the unauthorized entry of a delegation from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs into Syrian territory, which constitutes a blatant violation of basic international laws and conventions often emphasized by French diplomacy in its policies," an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates conveyed to SANA news agency.