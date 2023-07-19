0
Wednesday 19 July 2023 - 01:22

Syria Condemns Unauthorized French Delegation Entry as Violation of Int'l Laws

Story Code : 1070477
Syria Condemns Unauthorized French Delegation Entry as Violation of Int
"The Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the unauthorized entry of a delegation from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs into Syrian territory, which constitutes a blatant violation of basic international laws and conventions often emphasized by French diplomacy in its policies," an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates conveyed to SANA news agency.
 
The source emphasized that the meeting between the French delegation and separatist and terrorist organizations constitutes a grave infringement on Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It underscores France's destructive and hostile role towards Syria, displaying its full partnership in the aggression against Syria by supporting terrorist groups and separatist militias.
 
"Syria reminds the French government that combating terrorism should be done in cooperation with the Syrian state, which has confronted terrorism, rather than collaborating with separatist organizations that have served as a cover for the French government. Both entities share the same goal of hostility towards Syria and its people, violating its sovereignty and encroaching upon its territorial integrity," The source added.
 
The source emphasized Syria's call upon the international community to condemn these audacious actions by the French government and demand respect for legitimacy and international laws.
 
Additionally, attention is drawn to France's internal problems, which have been globally discussed, particularly concerning deep-rooted racist behavior within its institutions, stemming from colonial thinking rooted in dominance, and the issue of diminished influence resulting from blind subservience to US policies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
18 July 2023
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
17 July 2023
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023