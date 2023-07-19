US Moves to Restrict Trade Threatens Chip Industry: China Industry Association
"Any damage to the current global supply chain, which developed over the past decades alongside the process of globalization, could create inevitable and irreparable harm to the global economy," the association said in a statement, Reuters reported.
China's semiconductor industry welcomes open cooperation and will continue to innovate, the statement said.
The industry association's statement came after US chip company executives met with top Biden administration officials on Monday to discuss China policy.