Islam Times - At least 26 people were killed in a traffic accident early Wednesday morning in southern Algeria.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 26 people and injuries to four others, the Algerian gendarmerie said after a preliminary investigation.

A bus and a car involved in the accident also caught fire, the gendarmerie said without giving further details.

According to a statement by the Algerian gendarmerie, the accident occurred on National Road No. 01 in the village of Atoll, in Tamanrasset province, Anadolu Agency reported.