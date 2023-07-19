Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade

Islam Times - The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza revealed that half of cancer patients are unable to receive treatment due to Israel's now-17-year-old blockade of the Palestinian territory.

"The 17-year-old Israeli siege imposed on Gaza has led to the death of dozens of patients due to the lack of medicines and medical equipment," said al-Qidra. He further stated, "About 40 percent of the total numbers of cancer patients are deprived of getting travel permits to receive treatment outside the besieged Gaza Strip."

Calling on the international community to intervene, al-Qidra urged them to "save the lives of cancer patients and to provide the treatment and services that they deserve."

Sobhi Skaik, the Director of a hospital in Gaza, made a passionate appeal for help to save more than 9,000 cancer patients in the besieged enclave. He emphasized the critical issues, including the absence of radiotherapy for cancer patients, the lack of diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear treatment capabilities, and the absence of crucial medical tests required for diagnosing cancer.

The Israeli regime's refusal to allow the entry of medical equipment and spare parts for devices essential for treating patients in Gaza has left hospitals in dire need of such equipment.

Gaza's health sector has been suffering for years due to the Israeli blockade, with Gaza's Shifa Hospital, the territory's largest medical center, facing challenges in providing health services due to the lack of medical equipment. Many medical devices are currently inoperable due to the shortage of spare parts

During a press conference on Tuesday, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra warned of the "dangerous consequences" resulting from the severe shortage of medicines essential for cancer patients.