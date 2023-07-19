0
Wednesday 19 July 2023 - 23:49

US to Announce announce $1.3 bn Military Aid for Ukraine

Story Code : 1070697
US to Announce announce $1.3 bn Military Aid for Ukraine
The previously unreported weapons package includes air defenses, counter-drone systems, exploding drones, and ammunition, one of the US officials said, according to Reuters. 
 
The United States is using funds in its Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program, which allows President Joe Biden's administration to buy weapons from industry rather than pull from US weapons stocks.
 
Among the systems and ammunition the US plans to buy for Kyiv are counter-air defenses made by L3Harris Technologies (LHX.N) called the Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment or VAMPIRE, one of the officials said.
 
Also included are two different types of loitering munitions, the Phoenix Ghost drone made by AVEVEX, a private company in California, and the Switchblade, made by AeroVironment Inc (AVAV.O).
 
Additionally, a person briefed on the matter said Ukraine will get a significant number of counter-drone systems made by Australia's DroneShield Ltd (DRO.AX) alongside radars, sensors and analysis systems.
 
The US Department of Defense's impending announcement of the security assistance to Ukraine comes alongside a virtual meeting on Tuesday of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a gathering of allies assisting Kyiv as Ukraine presses its counteroffensive against Russia.
 
Delivery of the weapons and systems depends on their availability and production timeline. The contents and value of the package may also change up until the announcement.
 
The Pentagon has provided more than $10.8 billion in security assistance for Ukraine under the USAI in fiscal 2023, in seven separate tranches. The planned package would be the eighth. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022, Washington put $6.3 billion worth of USAI funds to work buying for Ukraine's defense.
 
Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.
 
The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
18 July 2023
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
17 July 2023
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023