Thursday 20 July 2023 - 00:05

Zionist Knesset Postpones Vote on Judicial Amendments

A statement issued by the Knesset, Wednesday, stated that the Zionist regime parliament will hold a final vote next week, on a bill that has caused widespread controversy. 
 
The proposed law, put forward by the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling far-right coalition, has sparked massive protests across the occupied lands. 
 
On Wednesday, about 250 Israelis began walking on the road where the parliament is located, to protest the controversial reform of the judicial system that Benjamin Netanyahu's government is seeking to pass.
 
Last week, the Knesset approved, in its first reading, an amendment that eliminates the possibility for the judiciary to rule on the "reasonableness" of the government's decisions.
 
The reform, supported by the government, the most right-wing party in the Israeli regime's history, aims to give priority to the power of parliamentarians over the power of judges.
 
Joe Biden, the President of the United States, in his phone call with Netanyahu on Monday evening, explicitly told him to stop approving the judicial amendments plan. 
