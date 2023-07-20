0
Thursday 20 July 2023 - 00:07

US Sanctions 14 Iraqi Banks over Alleged Ties with Iran

Story Code : 1070700
The ban which was imposed by the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is part of a sweeping crackdown on the siphoning of US currency to Iran, the Wall Street Journal added.
 
Biden administration has claimed that it seeks a diplomatic solution to the revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, from which the previous US president Trump pulled out in May 2018.
 
Iran and the P4+1 (remaining parties to the nuclear deal or the JCPOA) have held several rounds of talks to revive the JCPOA, mainly in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Iran has insisted that it will fully abide by the deal once the illegal sanctions are removed.
 
The talks were stalled in September 2022 due to the US refusal to lift the sanctions on Tehran amid the continued indifference of the other Western powers towards Iran's demands.
 
Meanwhile, official figures released by Iranian state organizations show that the Iranian economy continues to recover and foreign trade is expanding despite the added sanctions, proving the futility of the US attempts to sideline Iran in the international market.
