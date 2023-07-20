France’s AI Video Surveillance Plans for 2024 Paris Olympics Raise Concern

Islam Times - French authorities have announced plans to use real-time cameras with AI for security measures during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, which could attract hundreds of thousands of spectators.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to August 11, 2024, with the experimental period expected to end in March 2025. Concerns are raised that the government's true intention is to make these security provisions permanent.

Noemie Levain of La Quadrature du Net, a digital rights campaign group, stated that similar security arrangements at previous Olympic Games in Japan, Brazil, and Greece ended up becoming normalized, raising alarms about AI video monitoring being a tool for mass control, analyzing behavior, and potentially eroding personal rights.

In an open letter, groups such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Big Brother Watch expressed their worries about the government's plan for AI video surveillance, seeing it as a serious threat to civic freedoms and democratic principles.

The French top constitutional court sanctioned automated video camera surveillance using AI algorithms to detect suspicious or abnormal activity in crowds during the upcoming Paris Olympics, with ministers insisting on exceptional security measures for the event, which is expected to attract approximately 13 million spectators.

Rights groups have questioned the definition of abnormal or suspect behavior and expressed concerns about potential violations of privacy, freedom of expression, freedom to assemble, and the principle of non-discrimination.

Amnesty International's advocacy officer, Katia Roux, highlighted that although the government pledged not to use biometric data, the algorithms would analyze behavior and physical data, raising data protection concerns. She emphasized that the effectiveness of automatic surveillance techniques has not been proven and warned against allowing exceptional measures to become permanent laws.

This criticism comes in the context of earlier accusations of authoritarianism against French President Emmanuel Macron, following his suggestion of shutting down social networks to address mass riots triggered by the police killing of a teenager.

However, rights groups are criticizing the government's approach, considering it a threat to civil freedom. Despite assurances that the security proposals do not include facial recognition technology and that real-time AI cameras are only experimental for a defined period, activists remain dissatisfied.