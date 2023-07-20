0
Thursday 20 July 2023 - 00:26

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles as US Sub Arrives in South Korea

Story Code : 1070708
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles as US Sub Arrives in South Korea
Both of the missiles launched early on Wednesday morning appeared to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the Japanese Defence Ministry said, Al-Jazeera reported.
 
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) called on North Korea to cease such launches.
 
“We strongly condemn North Korea’s successive ballistic missile launches as grave provocative acts that undermine the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community, and are a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” the JCS said in a statement.
 
The first missile reached an altitude of 50km (31 miles) and covered a range of 550 km (341 miles), while the second one rose as high as 50km and flew 600km (372 miles), Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.
 
Japan has lodged a protest against the missile launches through diplomatic channels, he said.
 
The launches come nearly a week after North Korea test-fired its latest Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which Pyongyang said was a warning to the US and other adversaries.
 
South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the missile launch on Wednesday followed Seoul and Washington’s first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), which is aimed at strengthening the US’s “extended deterrence commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to defend its ally” South Korea.
 
That meeting also coincided with the arrival of USS Kentucky at a naval base in Busan, “the first port visit by an American nuclear-capable strategic submarine (SSBN) since USS Robert E. Lee in March 1981”, Yonhap reported.
 
The US military said that it was aware of the missile launches on Wednesday morning and was consulting closely with its allies and partners.
 
The launches did not appear to pose an immediate threat to the US or its allies but the events highlight the destabilising impact of North Korea’s illicit weapons programme, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.
 
On Tuesday, a US soldier facing disciplinary action fled across the inter-Korean border into North Korea. The soldier is believed to be in North Korean custody, Washington said, creating a new crisis between the two foes.
 
Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, said the latest launch had more to do with the arrival of the US submarine and the meeting on Washington’s extended deterrence to South Korea.
 
“North Korea’s latest firing of ballistic missiles is probably unrelated to an American soldier crossing the inter-Korean border, but such an incident doesn’t help matters either,” Easley said in a statement.
 
“As Pyongyang looks to assert its nuclear threats and capabilities over South Korea, it undoubtedly opposes Seoul and Washington’s Nuclear Consultative Group and the visit of a US nuclear ballistic missile submarine,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
18 July 2023
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
Iran Official: Iraq in Charge of Prosecuting Soleimani Killing Perpetrators
17 July 2023
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
US Ramps Up Systematic Looting of Syrian Oil
17 July 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
Hezbollah Unveils Video of Raid on Israeli Outpost: ‘None Shall Defeat You’
17 July 2023
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
16 July 2023
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023