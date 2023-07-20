0
Thursday 20 July 2023 - 00:45

Khayyam Satellite Scans 30 Percent of Iran's Surface

"The recent agreement between the ISA and the Mapping Organization of Iran entails the provision of Khayyam satellite scanning data by the former to the latter," Dalirian said.
 
"One of the actions that the Mapping Organization is planning to undertake using these images is the production of up-to-date coverage maps of the country," Dalirian added. 
 
According to the ISA spokesperson, with the launch of the Khayyam satellite in August 2022, a unique capacity was made available to Iran to update the country's coverage maps after approximately two decades.
 
He added that Khayyam satellite made it possible to capture satellite images with a spatial resolution of 1 meter for the entire country in a short period of time.
 
The Khayyam satellite is an Iranian high-resolution imaging satellite that was successfully sent into low Earth orbit on 9 August 2022. It was launched from the Baikonur space base in Kazakhstan, on a Russian Soyuz rocket.
