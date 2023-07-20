Iran Downplays US Deployment of Navy Destroyer, More Warplanes in West Asia

Islam Times - Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani played down Pentagon's decision to dispatch F-35 and F-16 fighter jets as well as a navy destroyer to West Asia, and underlined that Tehran has reached such a stage of military might that Washington cannot harm it at all.

“Basically, Iran has reached such a stage of power that nobody would be able to threaten it,” the minister stressed.

He stated that Iran plays an important regional and international role without feeling any threat.

Pentagon announced on Monday it plans to send additional fighters and naval assets to the Persian Gulf region to increase US military presence in the region in a bid to “protect ships” from “Iranian seizures". Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh claimed the deployment would be an effort to counter Iran, citing a number of “alarming” events in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month.

“The Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, F-35 fighters and F-16 fighters to … defend US interests and safeguard freedom of navigation in the region,” she told reporters.

Iran has repeatedly condemned the US for “warmongering” and escalating tensions with its regular military deployments in West Asia.

In recent months, Iranian naval forces have impounded several ships off the country’s Southern coast for their breaches of shipping safety law, with the US claiming that the moves are “illegal” and “endanger” shipping safety.

Tehran dismisses the claims as baseless, stressing the vessel seizures are in fact meant to consolidate the maritime law.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has recently stated that his forces have so far seized 35 foreign vessels due to the violation of maritime law.

“Iran does not seize ships for no reason. For years, the Persian Gulf has become a safe route, and the Strait of Hormuz is under our surveillance,” he said in mid-May.

Iran says the US is the primary source of insecurity in West Asia and Washington remains responsible for the instability in the region as long as its wrong and crisis-making policies are not rectified. Tehran has repeatedly stressed that the responsibility to ensure the Persian Gulf security and stability lies with the regional states without a need for foreign naval forces.

They call on Washington to leave the area as soon as possible “so that this sensitive region becomes safer". Tehran has cautioned that the presence of foreign naval vessels in the Persian Gulf poses a serious threat to its ecosystem and marine life.

Iranian military officials say the Iranian Army and the IRGC Navies have brought stability and safety to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. The Iranian naval forces have succeeded in escorting and protecting almost 5,000 oil tankers and commercial ships in international waters since 2008, according to Iranian officials.

They have declared the Iranian naval forces' full preparedness to fight off any plot of enemies against Tehran at its birth, stressing that the country's armed forces will teach a painful lesson to foes in case they launch any act of aggression against the country.

Tehran has cautioned that any plan aimed at increasing US presence in the Middle East will only foment insecurity and instability and spread terrorism, asking the neighboring countries to be extremely vigilant about any US-Israeli plan that clearly aims to disturb the stability and order of the region.

Iranian officials have underlined the necessity for the settlement of the crises and problems in the region through collective cooperation among the regional states, and underscored that the presence of foreigners is harmful.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet session on Wednesday, Brig. Gen. Ashtiani shrugged off the US plan to dispatch a new fleet of jets and the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to the Persian Gulf, underscoring that Tehran does not care about Washington, which is pursuing its own agenda.