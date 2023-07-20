FM: Iran Seeks to Expand De-Dollarization Drive

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran is discussing a switch to national currencies in trade with several countries across the world, as part of Iran’s push to ditch the US dollar in business settlements.

He stated that Iran has in recent years intensified efforts to reduce the use of the Western financial system and replace the US dollar with national currencies for trade settlements.

Iranian officials have repeatedly accused the United States of using the dollar as an instrument to wage economic and political war. They have touched on the policy to use other currencies in place of the dollar, and stressed that the dollar should be gradually ditched from global transactions.

The dollar’s share in global reserves fell ten times faster last year than over the past two decades, according to reports. The process has accelerated after other countries saw Russia’s US dollar and Euro-denominated assets frozen abroad and Moscow cut from the SWIFT global financial messaging system.

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has recently admitted that the role of the dollar as the world reserve currency could diminish due to Washington using its leverage over the global financial system to pursue its geopolitical goals through sanctions.

Elsewhere in his wide-ranging interview, Amir Abdollahian said Tehran would continue the path of negotiations with Washington and European countries but would never cross its red lines, adding that Iran is making efforts to tackle the impacts of unilateral US sanctions.

Despite the sanctions, he noted, Iran succeeded in increasing the value of its trade exchanges with its neighbors to more than $90 billion. Tehran has also raised its economic exchanges with European countries in spite of certain political challenges, he continued.

The senior diplomat said that Iran has maintained its ties with Britain, Germany and France – the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal – but argued that Europe is not confined only to these three countries.

“There are other large sectors in Europe that we interact with without any challenge,” the Iranian minister added.

He stated that Iran would maintain its relations with countries while pursuing its “Look to Asia” policy, but hastened to add that the Islamic Republic “will never allow Russia or China to think that they are our only choices".

Iran interacts with Russia and China based on its own interests and would never let them harm the Islamic Republic’s independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Amir Abdollahian continued.

Iran stresses it has not quit the negotiating table with the world powers, but will not put all its eggs in the negotiation basket and will not wait for the United States to return to its commitments under the 2015 agreement. Iranian officials stress Tehran has maintained its constructive aproach towards a good, strong and lasting agreement on the revival of the accord and arriving at a deal requires the US pragmatic attitude.

Tehran says it will not be able to trust Washington as long as President Joe Biden continues the wrong policy of maximum pressure and sanctions practiced by Donald Trump against Iran. Iranian officials say the Biden administration has yet done nothing but hollow promises to lift sanctions against Tehran. They blast the US addiction to sanctions, and slammed the POTUS for continuing his predecessor's policy on Iran.

In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.

Iranian officials say the ball is in the US' court, and the Biden administration should assure Tehran that it will not repeat Trump's past mistakes.

Diplomats have also criticized Washington for raising excessive demands from Tehran during the nuclear talks, and blocking efforts to reach an agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). They emphasized that the US should lift unilateral sanctions, and assure Iran that it will not repeat its past mistakes.

