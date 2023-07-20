0
Thursday 20 July 2023 - 00:54

Moscow Sees West Ready to Turn Blind Eye to Any Crimes of Kiev

Commenting on the reaction of Western countries to the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, the spokesman said, "The West is ready to turn a blind eye to any terrorist attack organized by the Kiev regime in our country. In this case they are silent. This is nothing new, it has happened before. It will happen again, we understand it very well," TASS reported.
 
Ukrainian forces used two surface drones to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in the early morning hours of Monday, the National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under the article "Act of Terrorism".
 
The terrorist attack resulted in the deaths of two adults, a married couple from the Belgorod Region, and injuries to their minor child. As well, the bridge’s road surface was damaged.
 
Traffic on the bridge has been suspended since the morning. Train traffic has already resumed and a ferry crossing is now operating. Passenger cars will soon be able to transit to the mainland from Crimea via ferry, but trucks must take a Northern overland detour through the new regions.
 
Peskov also denied information that Russia allegedly signaled to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that the arrest of its President Vladimir Putin on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant at the BRICS summit would mean a declaration of war.
 
"No, we never said that. No one tried to make anyone understand anything. In this world, it is absolutely clear to everyone what it means to try to mess with the Russian head of state. So there is no need to explain anything to anyone here," Peskov told reporters.
 
According to the South African leader's office, Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August by mutual agreement, and Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
 
On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging that they were responsible for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.
 
When commenting on the decision, Peskov pointed out that Russia did not recognize the International Criminal Court. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the decisions of the ICC had no meaning for Russia whatsoever, while any potential arrest warrants would be legally null and void.
