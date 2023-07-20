0
Thursday 20 July 2023 - 07:29

Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People

Crimea Governor, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Telegram on Wednesday that “a fire occurred at a military training ground”. However, the original cause of the fire is yet unknown.
 
Ukraine claimed on Wednesday that Kiev forces launched a successful operation there.
 
"A successful operation was conducted on occupied Crimea. The enemy conceals the extent of the damage and the number of losses in manpower," Kylylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, said in a statement.
 
Media reports suggested the site was a Russian ammunition depot that was targeted by a Western-supplied Storm Shadow missile fired at the base that caused the fire and repeated explosions.
 
Ukraine launched a massive multiple-front counter-offensive against Russian forces last month. However, the operation has not been successful.
 
"All enemy attempts to break through our defenses...they have not succeeded since the offensive began. The enemy is not successful," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview broadcast on Sunday.
 
Putin's remarks came after Kiev itself acknowledged on Friday that its forces were not advancing as fast as it was desired against Russian forces.
