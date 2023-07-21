Islam Times - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani said that NATO's presence in Afghanistan has proved that the military alliance is only fomenting insecurity and instability in the region, citing a 45-fold hike in production of narcotics in the war-stricken country during the two decades of foreigners' presence.

Speaking about the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the senior official stated that the strategic initiative of Tehran and Riyadh showed that regional nations have the necessary political maturity to solve problems in the region.

Baqeri Kani underlined that all political players welcomed the Tehran-Riyadh agreement.

"The only entity that was worried about the interaction between Iran and Saudi Arabia and could not even hide its madness and preoccupation was the Zionist regime," he continued, underscoring that this stems from Tel Aviv’s nature which is based on tension.

He noted that the Israeli regime is the only root-cause of insecurity, instability and chaos in the region.

In response to a question about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s role in the region, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said the presence of the Western military alliance in Afghanistan proved to everyone that "NATO not only does not boost security and stability, but it also acts as a factor in causing chaos".

He added that the 20-year presence of NATO member states in Afghanistan led to "a 45-fold rise in the production of narcotics" in the war-ravaged country.

Iranian officials blame NATO for exacerbated drug producing and trafficking in war-torn Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan has the highest production of drugs in the world. In recent years, the production of the industrial drug has increased from 200 tons to more than 9,500 tons," Iranian Deputy Police Chief and Secretary General of Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni told a press conference in August.

He blasted the US and its allies over the surge in production of illicit drugs in Afghanistan during its two decade occupation of the country.

NATO has undergone several waves of expansion between 1999 and 2020, swallowing up every former member of the defunct Soviet-led Warsaw Pact, three ex-Soviet republics and four republics from the former Yugoslavia. The expansion took place despite former US Secretary of State James Baker's verbal promise to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990 not to expand the alliance “one inch” East of the territory of the former East Germany following that country’s annexation by the Federal Republic.

In 2008, NATO recognized the aspirations of the pro-Western governments of Ukraine and Georgia to see their countries join the alliance, sparking serious security concerns from Moscow. Tensions between Russia and the West were exacerbated in 2014, after the Ukrainian government was overthrown in a coup d’état orchestrated by Washington, and the post-coup government in Kiev reiterated its ambitions join the European Union and NATO.

In Late February 2022, President Vladimir Putin stated in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

In September, Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi cautioned that the expansion of the NATO is a serious threat to the stability and security of nations.

He described NATO's expansionist policies as one of the causes of insecurity and instability in different parts of the world and stated, "As foreign policy thinkers, advise politicians and statesmen so that the people of different parts of the world do not bear the cost of their mistakes".

In a meeting with President Putin in Tehran in July 2022, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei blasted the NATO as dangerous entity that knows no borders and boundaries and had to be stopped in Ukraine.

“War is a harsh and difficult reality, and the Islamic Republic will in no way be happy if it entangles ordinary people,” the Leader said.

The Supreme Leader emphasized that the Western powers are opposed to the existence of a strong and independent Russia, arguing that the NATO is a dangerous creature, and if the path before it is left open, it realizes no borders and boundaries.

“If NATO’s path had not been blocked in Ukraine, a while later on pretext of the Crimean Peninsula they would have begun the same war,” he added.

Baqeri Kani made the remarks during a meeting with several ambassadors and diplomats from Asia and Europe in Poland's Warsaw on Wednesday.