Iranian DM: Israel Unable to Survive Own Quagmire

Islam Times - Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Israel is stuck in a quagmire due to its numerous crimes in West Asia as well as interference in other countries' internal affairs, and stressed that the Zionist regime is unlikely to get out of this marsh.

“The atrocities that the Zionist regime is carrying out in the region and the world and the unnecessary interference that it is carrying out in other countries have all combined to get it stuck in a quagmire that I don’t think it can get out of,” the defense minister added.

Asked about whether he had a message to send to Iran’s neighbors, the military official stressed that all countries know Israel and may have temporary contact with it “but in fact, they have no belief in it whatsoever".

Iranian officials say the balance of power has long shifted against the interests of Israel and officials in Tel Aviv should be concerned that they may not see the Zionist regime’s 80th anniversary as the occupying regime is in a passive position.

In early April, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said that the internal crises within the Israeli regime have accelerated the collapse of the Zionists to happen even before the 25-year deadline previously declared by him.

While referring to the Zionist regime as an enemy of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that during the regime’s 75 years of existence, it has never faced problems like the dire ones it is facing today.

"The Zionist regime has political instability and has changed four prime ministers in four years; party coalitions collapse before forming; there is an extreme bipolarity throughout the fake regime, which is highlighted by the demonstrations of hundreds of thousands of people in some cities. It is not possible for them to try to make up for these weaknesses by firing a few rockets," the Leader stated, while giving examples of the Zionist regime’s chaotic and collapsing state.

He considered the warnings of Israeli officials regarding the nearing collapse of the Zionist regime as another sign of their weakening.

“We had mentioned [in 2015] that the Zionist regime would not see 25 years from then, but it seems as though they themselves are in a rush and want to leave sooner,” the Supreme Leader stressed.

A significant number of people are looking for an escape route from the occupied territories amid the deepening political and existential crisis facing the Israeli regime led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli media.

Iran describes Israel as the root cause of the region’s instability and insecurity, but also stresses Israel's US-supported barbarity will not change the inevitable fate of the Tel Aviv regime.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

The regime has become more violent since Benjamin Netanyahu came back to power last year as the leader of a far-right coalition cabinet.

Tehran has repeatedly cautioned that any plan aimed at increasing US and Israeli presence in the Middle East will only foment insecurity and instability and spread terrorism, asking the neighboring countries to be extremely vigilant about any US-Israeli plan that clearly aims to disturb the stability and order of the region.

Iranian officials have underlined the necessity for the settlement of the crises and problems in the region through collective cooperation among the regional states, and underscored that the presence of foreigners is harmful.

“The Zionist regime is pursuing what it’s doing in the region, but in the current situation, it is heavily entangled in internal and external issues, the reason for which are the regime’s own behavior and its manufactured nature,” Brig. Gen. Ashtiani told FNA, commenting on a recent trip by an Israeli official to Azerbaijan Republic.