Report: West ‘Jolted’ by Ukrainian Armor Losses

Islam Times - Ukraine’s inability to breach Russian defensive lines in the first weeks of its much-lauded counteroffensive has forced a change of approach among its military, according to a report. Kiev’s troops are adapting to a new reality after Western-supplied armor failed to be the game changer they had hoped.

Ukrainian troops are now training “how to advance methodically on foot, moving from one line of trees to another”, and hope they will eventually find an opportunity for a major breakthrough against Russian defenses.

Russian minefields and air superiority and a shortage of Ukrainian supplies are among the factors playing against Kiev, according to the article. At the same time, Russian troops are “vulnerable” and “generally less well prepared and supplied” than Ukrainian forces.

Western nations “blundered” by providing armor but not fighter jets and sufficient air-defense systems, a 49-year-old Ukrainian commander told the daily.

Frontline troops have reportedly been forced to adapt, including by constructing improvised weapons to use against the enemy. One unit’s “latest innovation” described by the newspaper was “a remote-controlled machine gun attached to the base of an electric wheelchair”. The invention had not been tested in battle at the time of writing, the paper noted.

Despite the setbacks, the morale of Ukrainian troops appeared high if somewhat fatalistic, judging by the report. One officer claimed that victory was the only option for his soldiers because “we’ve got nothing to lose” and would “all be dead” otherwise.

Moscow has accused the US of derailing last year’s peace talks with Kiev and forcing it into fighting “to the last Ukrainian”. It perceives the conflict as part of Washington’s proxy war against Russia, waged in an attempt to preserve its waning global power.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that the Ukrainian military lost 20% of the equipment it sent to the battlefield during the first two weeks of its counteroffensive. This high attrition rate was reportedly a key factor in Kiev’s decision to pause the operation.

Beginning in early June, Ukrainian forces launched a series of attacks all along the front line from Kherson to Donetsk. Advancing through minefields and without air support, the Ukrainian military lost 26,000 men and more than 3,000 pieces of military hardware, according to the latest figures from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian losses were at their highest during the initial two weeks of the offensive, the New York Times claimed, citing unnamed American and European officials. These officials said that up to 20% of Ukraine’s tanks and armored vehicles were destroyed in this period, including many Western-provided vehicles.

For some units, Western equipment was lost at an even higher rate, the Times continued, citing figures from a pro-Ukrainian organization. Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade – a NATO-trained unit – apparently lost 30% of its 99 Bradley Infantry Fighting vehicles in two weeks, while the 33rd Mechanized Brigade lost nearly a third of its 32 German-made Leopard tanks in a single week.

“They all burned,” said one Ukrainian soldier who witnessed at least six Western vehicles destroyed in a single Russian artillery barrage.

Another Ukrainian fighter told the Times that his unit’s Bradleys run over anti-tank mines on a daily basis. While the troops inside often survive, the vehicles are left immobilized long before they reach Russian lines.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 311 Ukrainian tanks since June 4.

“At least a third of them, I believe, were Western-made tanks, including Leopards,” Putin told Russia 24 TV.

After the first two weeks, Ukrainian commanders decided to pause the counteroffensive, and losses subsequently dropped to 10%, the Times claimed. President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the pause this week, but blamed the West for failing to supply him with enough weapons and equipment for a successful operation.

With little territorial gain to show for Kiev’s losses, Western officials have expressed disappointment at the pace of the offensive, according to a steady trickle of media reports since mid-June. Zelensky and some of his top officials still insist that the decisive phase of their counteroffensive has yet to begin.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Western backers are running low on ammunition, particularly 155mm artillery shells. US President Joe Biden admitted this week that “we’re low” on these shells, explaining that the shortage compelled him to send controversial cluster munitions in their stead. The US has also stalled on approving the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, something that Kiev insists will help restart the faltering counteroffensive.

The US and its allies supplied dozens of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine and trained thousands of its troops ahead of the push, which began last month. However, the “swift loss” of armor during the initial weeks of the campaign “jolted Ukraine and its Western backers”, the Wall Street Journal reported.