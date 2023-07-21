Russia Issues Maritime Warning for Black Sea, Insists Will ‘Never Abandon’ Goals of Military Operation

Islam Times - The Russian military issued a new navigational warning for the Black Sea on Wednesday, declaring certain areas in its international waters to be “temporarily unsafe” for vessels. The military also advised seafarers against attempting to reach Ukraine’s ports, stating that all vessels heading there will be treated as potential carriers of war goods starting from Thursday.

The military announced it also declared certain areas in the international waters of the Black Sea to be “temporarily unsafe” for navigation. The areas are located in the North-West and South-East of the waterway, the military noted, adding that all the necessary navigational warnings have already been published as required under existing procedures.

“With the termination of the Black Sea Initiative and the abolition of the maritime humanitarian corridor, from 00:00 Moscow time on July 20, 2023, all ships en route to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered potential carriers of military cargo,” the military insisted.

The new restrictions de-facto re-impose the Russian naval blockade on Ukraine, lifted under the so-called Black Sea grain deal in July 2022. The agreement, signed with mediation by the UN and Turkey, enabled the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea corridors amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. Moscow withdrew from the deal on Monday, citing the West’s failure to keep any of the promises made to Russia under the agreement, including re-enabling exports of grain and fertilizers from the country.

Over the past two days, Russia has also ramped up its cruise missile and suicide drone attacks on Ukraine, extensively striking targets in and around Odessa, the key port city of the country. The strikes come in retaliation to the new Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Crimean Bridge, which coincided with the termination of the grain deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow showed miracles of endurance and tolerance when it extended the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the past.

"This deal was signed precisely a year ago, on July 22, 2022. This so-called 'deal' was extended more than once. The last time was in May of this year for the period up to July 17 inclusive. We extended this deal again and again and, by extending, showed simply miracles of endurance and patience, tolerance,” Putin stated at a government meeting, adding that the West did everything to undermine the initiative.

Putin also noted Russia sees obstacles even when it wants to donate fertilizers to poor nations.

“Of the 262,000 tonnes of products blocked in European ports, only two batches were sent,” Putin added.

The Russian president further underscored the West undermined the essence of the agreement that maintained a "colossal humanitarian significance."

“The West completely undermined and wronged this essence. Instead of helping countries in need, the West used the grain deal for political blackmail, and besides, as I said, made it a tool for enriching transnational corporations, speculators in the global grain market,” he underlinedd.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also explained on Wednesday that Russia’s objectives in Ukraine are non-negotiable and existential.

“We can’t and won’t ever give up the goals that were announced as part of the special military operation,” Lavrov said at an annual meeting with domestic non-governmental organizations and nonprofits, adding that Moscow had warned for years against setting up Ukraine as a direct military threat on Russia’s doorstep.

“There were plans to create military bases on the Sea of Azov and in Crimea. The regime that had proven its neo-Nazi essence more than once was constantly encouraged to exterminate everything Russian: culture, education, the media, and the Russians themselves, in those lands where their glorious ancestors lived and built cities for centuries,” he stressed

The West can spend their days debating the effectiveness of Ukraine’s “offensive”, how far along their goal of “liberating their territory up to 1991 borders” is and how Russia is thwarting that, Lavrov continued.

"We know what we are fighting for," he stressed.

While debunking the claims of the Western propaganda machine may look like a Sisyphean labor, the world is already changing, Lavrov told the conference.

“We see the growth of self-awareness, a sense of one’s own identity and the desire to defend it, in the countries of Eurasia, in the Asia-Pacific region, in the Middle East, in Africa, in Latin America. The process of forming a multipolar world is unstoppable,” he said.

“This must be acknowledged. I understand that it is difficult for the West to do so,” he acontinued, adding, “But if they want to artificially slow down the objective historical process, then it only raises the price humanity – including the West – will pay for justice.”

Russia’s top diplomat pointed out that there is no democracy within NATO, only peer pressure under the mask of unanimity. The EU has likewise abandoned consensus and seeks to coerce members such as Hungary and Poland, who object to the trampling of national values and traditions.

“There are no such ‘rules’ in associations where we participate and which we develop as priorities,” Lavrov noted, specifically naming the CSTO, the Eurasian Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, among others.

Therefore, the flag state of a ship attempting to reach the Ukrainian Black Sea ports will be deemed as “taking part in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime”, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, RT reported.