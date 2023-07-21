0
Friday 21 July 2023 - 00:39

Deadly Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua District Claim Several Lives

Deadly Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir
Eight people, including five children, lost their lives in the upper regions of the Bani Tehsil in Kathua district due to the floods and landslides, Ruptly reported.
 
Rescue operation teams, comprising police, Army, SDRF, and locals, worked tirelessly to retrieve the victims' bodies amidst continuous heavy rainfall, while authorities urged residents to avoid the affected area.
 
Sudesh Kumar, Bani's District Officer, stated, "We are requesting the locals to leave this site because there are more chances of shooting stones which can cause further human losses. The condition here is worse, roads are blocked, and once the rain stops, we will further accelerate the rescue operations."
 
He also added, "From the district administration, we have announced 50,000 Rupees (544 euros) of immediate financial relief to the family members of those who have lost their lives."
 
Local officials reported that five members of a family were buried alive when a landslide severely damaged their house in the village of Surjan. Additionally, three more people reportedly lost their lives in nearby neighborhoods.
 
Flash floods, landslides, and accidents caused by heavy rain have killed more than 100 people in India since the onset of the monsoon season on June 1, mostly in the north which has seen 41% more rain than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.
