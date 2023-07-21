0
Friday 21 July 2023 - 00:40

UK Urges North Korea to Return to Dialogue on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Story Code : 1070919
UK Urges North Korea to Return to Dialogue on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
"North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 18 July are a breach of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions. Illegal ballistic missile launches continue to destabilize the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula. The UK will continue to call out these flagrant violations of UNSCRs. We strongly urge North Korea to return to dialogue, and to take credible steps towards denuclearization," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the ministry, Sputnik reported.
 
On Tuesday, a Japanese broadcaster reported that North Korea allegedly launched two ballistic missiles that covered 550-600 kilometers (340-370 miles), reaching an altitude of 50 kilometers, and fell into the Sea of Japan outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan's Interior Minister Accuses Imran Khan of Exposing Official Secrets for Political Gains
20 July 2023
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
19 July 2023
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
18 July 2023
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023