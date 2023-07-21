Iraqi PM Chairs Emergency Meeting over Swedish Embassy Incident

Islam Times - Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani presided at an emergency meeting in response to the granting of a license by the Swedish government to burn the Quran and the subsequent burning of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

An Iraqi government source disclosed that Baghdad had warned Stockholm yesterday that if the Quran is burned again in Sweden, diplomatic ties would be severed. The source stated that "Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani will hold an emergency meeting today to decide on relations with Sweden." The possibility of severing relations with Sweden may be considered during today's meeting if Sweden permits the burning of the Quran again, it said, RT reported.

On Thursday, Iraq denounced the storming and setting on fire of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad by protesters, which preceded a planned Quran burning in Sweden. The foreign ministry of Iraq stated that this act reflects an assault on diplomatic missions and threatens their security. The government has instructed security officials to initiate an urgent investigation and "take all the necessary measures to identify the perpetrators of this act and hold them to account," according to the ministry.

Swedish authorities granted permission for an assembly outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm later on Thursday, where organizers had intended to burn a copy of the Quran and an Iraqi flag. People were seen gathering around the embassy at approximately 1 am on Thursday, and about an hour later, they stormed it. These actions were triggered by events in Sweden.

The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized that such provocative actions violate international charters and norms regarding religions and beliefs, pose a threat to peace, and promote a culture of violence and hatred.

During the emergency meeting, attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Interior, the Head of the National Security Agency, the Undersecretary of the National Intelligence Service, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, the burning of the embassy was condemned. The meeting decided to refer the arrested individuals involved in the embassy burning to the judiciary for legal proceedings.

The Iraqi government condemned Swedish authorities for their provocative stance towards the beliefs and sanctities of others.