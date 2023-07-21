0
Friday 21 July 2023 - 02:03

US Lacks Courage to Admit Its Plans of Defeating Russia are Failing: Ambassador

Story Code : 1070925
US Lacks Courage to Admit Its Plans of Defeating Russia are Failing: Ambassador
“The American authorities do not have the bravery to admit that the plans to defeat Russia on the battlefield are coming to nothing. Russian army defense lines kicked Ukrainian neo-Nazis in their teeth. In a fit of powerless rage, Washington sends new missiles and ammunition to its puppets. Thus the U.S. expects to harm us,” he was quoted as saying on the embassy’s Telegram channel.
 
“Every day we see new evidence that the “invulnerability” of Western-made equipment is a big myth. No multi-million dollar “package” will fix the desperate situation of the Kiev junta,” he said. “U.S. assistance will only prolong the agony of the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime. It will lead to new victims, including among civilians.”
 
“Their blood is entirely on the conscience of those who rave about the idea of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia,” he stressed.
 
On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced the allocation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $1.3 billion. The package includes NASAMS munitions, Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones, Switchblade loitering munitions, demining and anti-drone systems, as well as ammunition. The US will procure this equipment from producers of partners for subsequent shipment to Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan's Interior Minister Accuses Imran Khan of Exposing Official Secrets for Political Gains
20 July 2023
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
19 July 2023
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
18 July 2023
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023