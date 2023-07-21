0
Friday 21 July 2023 - 02:06

Zakharova: Russia, Iran Continue Work on Strategic Partnership Agreement

Story Code : 1070926
Zakharova: Russia, Iran Continue Work on Strategic Partnership Agreement
Maria Zakharova made the remark answering questions about possible difficulties in the process of drafting the treaty after the protests of the Iranian side in connection with the joint statement following the ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (PGCC), Trend reported. 
 
Zakharova reminded that the results of the sixth meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Russia and the PGCC, which took place on July 10 in Moscow, were discussed during a telephone conversation between the foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran on July 18.
 
"The foreign ministers of both countries confirmed their commitment to the fundamental principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.
 
Last week, foreign ministers from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia held the sixth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue in Moscow.
 
The statement issued by Russia and the PGCC after the meeting questioned Iran’s redlines regarding its ownership of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.
 
The move of Moscow which is considered an ally of Tehran was met with serious responses by top Iranian officials and diplomats.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan's Interior Minister Accuses Imran Khan of Exposing Official Secrets for Political Gains
20 July 2023
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
19 July 2023
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
Slain Palestinian Journalist Named A Recipient of IWMF Courage in Journalism Award
18 July 2023
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
Enemy Admits Impossibility of Overthrowing Islamic Republic: Iran’s Top General
18 July 2023
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Russia Stresses Restoration of Normalcy in Nagorno-Karabakh Region
18 July 2023